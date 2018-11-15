Armenians violate ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu, villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Garagashly village of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.