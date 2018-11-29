Armenians violate ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.