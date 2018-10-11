Armenians violate ceasefire 25 times throughout the day

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.