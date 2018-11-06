Armenians violate ceasefire 25 times throughout the day

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day, Report informs citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region and Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region and Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.