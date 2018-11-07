Armenians violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.