Armenians violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.