Armenians violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.