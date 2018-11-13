Armenians violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.