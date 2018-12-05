Armenians violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.