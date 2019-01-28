Armenians violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Garagashly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.