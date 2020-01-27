Armenians violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front.

Report says, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, that Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region from their posts in Chinari village of Berd region,

Armenians also fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near occupied Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on unnamed hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.