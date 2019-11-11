Armenians violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan, Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Yusifjanly village of Aghdam region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.