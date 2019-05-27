Armenians violate ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Garalar village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.