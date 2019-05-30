Armenians violate ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.