Armenians violate ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Kangarli, Ajarly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.