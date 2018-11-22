Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located Mosesgekh village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Javahirli, Seyidli, Ajarly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.