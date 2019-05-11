Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara village of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.