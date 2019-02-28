Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Mazam, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Kangarli, Ajarly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.