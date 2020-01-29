Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front.

Report says, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region, fired at the Azerbaijan Army positions in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

They also fired at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unnamed hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.