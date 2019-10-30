Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Ashaghy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.