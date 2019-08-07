Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front. Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Javahirli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.