Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times a day

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.



Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.