Armenians violate ceasefire 21 times throughout the day using sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on unnamed peaks in Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

Armenian troops also fired at Azerbaijani posts from their positions near the occupied Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.