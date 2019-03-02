Armenians violate ceasefire 21 times throughout the day

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Shirvanly, Saryjaly villages of Aghdam region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.