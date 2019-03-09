Armenians violate ceasefire 20 times throughout the day

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanly village of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.