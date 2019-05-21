Armenians violate ceasefire 20 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli village of Gazakh region, in Garalar village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Jabrayil regions.