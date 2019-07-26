Armenians violate ceasefire 19 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 19 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli village of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Saryjaly, Ajarly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter region.