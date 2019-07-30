Armenians violate ceasefire 19 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 19 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.