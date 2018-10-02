Armenians violate casefire 34 times throughout the day

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 34 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Ferehli village of Gazakh region, and in Garaveliler, Zamanly villages of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Saryjaly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.