Armenians violate 21 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kurdlar village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.