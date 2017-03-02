Armenians threw 80 shells at Azerbaijani Army positions, violated ceasefire 144 times

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 144 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and grenade launchers (total 80 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim and Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.