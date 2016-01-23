​Armenians' sabotage continue on the frontline, enemy violated ceasefire 110 times in a day

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The situation on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained tense as the Armenian Armed Forces shattered ceasefire a total of 110 times throughout the day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Armenia's Paravakar village and nameless hills of Ijevan region, Chinari village of Berd region and nameless hills of Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Agstafa region, Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region and nameless hills of Gadabay and Gazakh region.

The ceasefire was violated in Talish, Gulustan villages in Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh villages in Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Namirli villages in Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages in Fuzuli region, Mehdili village in Jabrayil region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

In view of the operational situation, Azerbaijani armed forces carried out 120 strikes on enemy positions.