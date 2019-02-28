Another Armenian lie: Children killed in Khojaly presented in Tbilisi as 'Victims of Sumgayit"

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ A commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of events in Sumgayit was organized in the Armenian Apostle Church by the Armenian embassy to Georgia and cultural-educational and youth center 'Atatyun'.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that the images of two little Azerbaijani children, brutally killed by Armenians in Khojaly on the night of February 26, 1992, were used in the photocollage in the advertising posted on the Facebook page of both the embassy and the center.

The images were taken by foreign photographers in two perspectives in Aghdam and are well known in the world as the photo materials reflecting the Khojaly genocide.

Armenians in Khojaly present the Azerbaijani children who were killed with special cruelty as the 'Victims of Sumgayit'. By presenting the victims of genocide committed by Armenians as the 'murdered Armenians', they are trying to mislead the Georgian community.