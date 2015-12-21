Armenians lose 18 servicemen in a week

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani armed forces have prevented all sabotage attempts of Armenian troops and carried out strikes on enemy positions in the last 24 hours, Report informs, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Two Armenian servicemen were killed and four more were injured as a result of the return fire.

In general, 18 servicemen were killed and over 20 were injured from the Armenian side in the last week, said the ministry.

Azerbaijani serviceman Ibrahim Nurmammadzade was killed in the battle with Armenian side, said the Defense Ministry.

The ministry expressed deep condolences to the family of the killed Azerbaijani serviceman.

The Azerbaijani military fully controls the operational conditions and take relevant measures to prevent Armenian provocations.