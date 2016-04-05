Armenians leaving areas near the contact line

https://report.az/storage/news/20194f70d0832b9f1816eeb145e65ce2/ae09752e-2ab4-44e5-bfd4-fcabe87a318f_292.jpg
Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian civilians living in Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, now leaving the areas near the contact line of troops.
Report informs referring to the Sputnik Armenia.
According to the information, they are being moved to Khankendi.
Those who have no relatives in Khankendi are accomodated in public buildings and hotels.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author