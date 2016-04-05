 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians leaving areas near the contact line

    Those who have no relatives in Khankendi are accomodated in public buildings and hotels

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian civilians living in Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, now leaving the areas near the contact line of troops.

    Report informs referring to the Sputnik Armenia.

    According to the information, they are being moved to Khankendi.

    Those who have no relatives in Khankendi are accomodated in public buildings and hotels. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi