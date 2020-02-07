Armenians keep violating truce

Armenian armed forces broke the ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report says, citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani positions in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region and on unknown hills in the Gadabay region from their posts in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and on unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk region.

Armenians also fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, and from unnamed hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.