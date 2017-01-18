Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Army using sniper rifles

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 47 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region and in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Aygepar, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, Aghdam, Alibayli, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.