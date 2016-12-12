 Top
    Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Army using mortars and machine guns

    The ceasefire violated a total of 40 times

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 40 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

    The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Jabrayil regions.

