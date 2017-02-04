Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani army using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 24 times throughout the day, using 82 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village in Ijevan region, in Aygepar village and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills and Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages in Gazakh region, Alibayli and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and Garavalilar village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Sarijali and Chiragli villages of Aghdam region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.