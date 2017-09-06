Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Army using grenade launchers

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 123 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.