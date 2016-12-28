Armenians fired Azerbaijani positions using 60 mm mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 41 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village in Noyemberyan region, in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygepar village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, Alibayli village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Shuraabad, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.