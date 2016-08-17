Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Gaymagli, Ferehli villages and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, Vozashen village of Ijevan region as well as in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region from positions in Chinari village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region.





