 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians fired Azerbaijani positions

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian units fired Azerbaijani positions. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Jabrail regions and from the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenians yesterday and tonight. 

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi