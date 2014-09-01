Armenians fired Azerbaijani positions

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian units fired Azerbaijani positions. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Jabrail regions and from the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenians yesterday and tonight.
The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.
Valeh DadaşovNews Author