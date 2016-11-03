Armenians fired Azerbaijani positions using mortars, grenades and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 18 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village in Ijevan region and nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village of Qazakh region and Alibayli village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Horadiz, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as the nameless hills in Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.