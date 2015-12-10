Armenians fired Azerbaijani positions using mortars and machine-guns

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 86 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60 and 82 mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmali villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 90 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.