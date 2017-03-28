MoD: Armenians fired Azerbaijani Army positions using machine guns and sniper rifles

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 130 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Bala Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Marzili, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli and Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.