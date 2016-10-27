Armenians fired Azerbaijani positions using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 26 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, Voskevan village of Noyemberian region, Aygedzor village of Berd region, nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli, Qushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Garakhanbeyli village of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as the nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar and Fuzuli regions.