Armenians fired Azerbaijani Army positions using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 92 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.