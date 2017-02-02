 Top
    Armenians fired Azerbaijani Army positions using grenade launchers

    Ceasefire violated a total of 13 times throughout the day

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 13 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills and in Aygepar village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Munjuglu and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashli village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.

