Armenians fired at settlements of Aghdam and Terter districts using howitzers - OFFICIAL INFORMATION

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Since the evening of April 27 to April 28, at 04.00 local time, Armenian armed units fired from 60, 82 and 120-mm mortar shells and 122-mm D-30 howitzers the positions and settlements located on the territory of Agdam and Terter areas.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces have inflicted adequate retaliatory strike only military targets of the enemy.